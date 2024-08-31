Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,371,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $106,782,000 after purchasing an additional 676,431 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

