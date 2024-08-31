Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

