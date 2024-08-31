Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

