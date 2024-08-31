StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 10,975.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $84.40.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,563 shares of company stock worth $2,988,793. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

