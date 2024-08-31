Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $475.33 and last traded at $447.60. 6,252,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,403,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $706.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $832.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

