Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Target by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

