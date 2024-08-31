Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

