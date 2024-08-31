The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $219.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

