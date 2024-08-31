Tobam Decreases Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Magna International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magna International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Magna International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

