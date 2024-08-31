Tobam Has $73,000 Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

