Tobam Has $77,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tobam reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,578,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

