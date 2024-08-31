Tobam Has $78,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Copart were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after buying an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.