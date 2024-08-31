Tobam Makes New $74,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,105.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock worth $10,205,064. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

NTRA stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

