Tobam Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tobam bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 13,659.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in MSCI by 20,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $580.59 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

