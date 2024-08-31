Tobam Sells 254 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16,580.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

