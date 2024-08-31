TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Michael W. Koehnen Sells 1,400 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

