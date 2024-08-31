UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.