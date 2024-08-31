UMB Bank n.a. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

