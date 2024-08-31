UMB Bank n.a. Has $822,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.