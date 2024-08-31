UMB Bank n.a. Has $873,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $233.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

