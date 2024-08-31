UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

MO opened at $53.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.