UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $755,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,659 shares of company stock worth $10,693,519.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Up 2.1 %

RDDT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.