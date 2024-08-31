UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.
In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $755,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,659 shares of company stock worth $10,693,519.
RDDT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
