UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 862 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 189.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

SWKS opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.