Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $64.78 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

