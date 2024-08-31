Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells $79,196.88 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

