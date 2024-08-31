US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.70.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

