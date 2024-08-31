Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 183,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

