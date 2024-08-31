Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $518.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

