Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $521.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $544.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

