Vikram Gupta Sells 1,008 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $22,140.55.

On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $24,535.80.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

