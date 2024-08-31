Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

