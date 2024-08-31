Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $273.59 and last traded at $273.52. Approximately 1,074,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,112,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day moving average is $273.12. The stock has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

