Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 936,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. Visteon has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Institutional Trading of Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.