Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.1% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.49. 1,636,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,449,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

