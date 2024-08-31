Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,124 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Voyager Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $521.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

