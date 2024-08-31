WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,462 shares of company stock worth $776,608 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

