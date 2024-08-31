Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $73,051.58 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,163.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.

WHLR opened at $1.05 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1,130.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $595,350.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) by 17,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,753,058 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

