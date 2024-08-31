Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $73,051.58 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,163.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 10.3 %
WHLR opened at $1.05 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1,130.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $595,350.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
