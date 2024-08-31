Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,905 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,918. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

