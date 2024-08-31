Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

