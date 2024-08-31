Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,075 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $120,959,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $110,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

