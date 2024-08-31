Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.59 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

