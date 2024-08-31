Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 56.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

BG opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

