Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.85 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

