Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 65,006 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

