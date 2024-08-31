Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $105.13 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

