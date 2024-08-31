Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

