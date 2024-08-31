Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,810 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 583.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

