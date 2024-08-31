Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 49,345 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 49,345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

