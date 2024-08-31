Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 57,770 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Entegris by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

