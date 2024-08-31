Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,727 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,740,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,856,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 122,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

